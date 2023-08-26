'There Was Pressure from Child's Parents...': Muzaffarnagar Teacher Justifies Slap Incident | WATCH

Tripti Tyagi, the private school teacher who was filmed making alleged communal remarks and ordering her Class 2 students to slap their Muslim classmate in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, has issued a justification terming the incident ‘a minor act.’

Denying any intention to make a communal slur against the child, Tyagi said she asked the other students to slap him because the boy had not been doing his homework and she was unable to punish him herself as she is handicapped.

“There was pressure from the child’s parents to be strict with him. I am handicapped, so I made some students slap him so that he would start doing his homework," Tyagi was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the teacher alleged that the video was edited and cut to make her statement sound communal.

According to Tyagi, in the viral Muzaffarnagar video, she was asking parents of Muslim children to not take them to their uncle’s house as exams were approaching and their preparations would get affected. She claims that the video was tampered with and the part where she addressed the child as ‘Mohammaden’ was fit in such a way that it sounded derogatory.

Apologising for the remarks and assault on the child, the teacher said that the incident was a minor issue and had been blown out of proportion.

“I want to tell politicians that this was a minor issue. Prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi have also tweeted, but it was not such a big thing to tweet about. How will teachers teach if daily issues like these are made viral," she said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post on X condemned the incident saying a teacher could do no worse for the country as he accused the BJP of filling people’s minds with poison.

“Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a marketplace of hatred — nothing worse a teacher can do for the country.

Meanwhile, police booked Tyagi at the complaint of the boy’s family, under IPC sections 323 and 504 — both non-cognizable offences. Such offences are bailable and do not lead to immediate arrest, and require a warrant.

Speaking to News18 earlier on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said the person filming the video has confirmed that the teacher made communal comments as well.

“After investigating the video, it was found that the teacher was declaring that Muslim students whose mothers don’t pay attention to their studies get spoiled. The person recording the video also confirms this,” the SP said.

Victim Child’s Big Allegation On Muzaffarnagar Teacher

The minor boy, who can be seen getting slapped by his classmates in the viral Muzaffarnagar video, on Saturday claimed that his classmates beat him for an hour on the teacher’s instruction as he failed to learn multiplication tables.

“I was beaten up because I had made a mistake. I didn’t learn multiplication tables, that’s why I was slapped by my classmates. She told the children to come and hit me hard. They kept hitting me for an hour," India Today quoted the victim as saying.