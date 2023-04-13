These Signs On Your Body Indicate You Have High Cholesterol

Most people these days are concerned with issues related to high cholesterol. This condition is caused by several lifestyle habits, such as unhealthy diets, a lack of physical exercise, etc. Cholesterol is classified as a lipid, which is a waxy, fat-like substance produced naturally by our liver. It is required for the formation of cell membranes, hormones, and vitamin D in our body. Because cholesterol does not dissolve in water, it cannot travel through your bloodstream on its own.

It requires the help of lipoproteins produced by the liver to aid in the transport of cholesterol. This protein substance can be divided into two types: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). However, if your bloodstream contains an excess of LDL cholesterol, you can suffer from high cholesterol. This can lead to various health ailments like heart attacks and strokes. Therefore, consulting a doctor and treating it in time is necessary.

While there are many ways to diagnose if a person has high cholesterol or not, our body might show some visible signs:

Watch your eyes

According to the British Heart Foundation, a white ring develops in the iris, the coloured portion of your eyes, when harmful cholesterol levels rise. The fact that the issue has progressed this far indicates that cholesterol levels have skyrocketed. Additionally, around your eyes, yellow spots may start to appear when cholesterol levels rise. These spots eventually reach the nose if LDL cholesterol levels get too high. Its scientific name is Xantheplasma palpebrarum.

Swelling

Cholesterol-based swellings can develop on the knuckles of your hands, the back of your ankle’s Achilles tendon, or your knees, as per the British Heart Foundation. This condition is called tendon xanthomata.

Changes in your skin

Are there blue or purple net-like patterns on your skin? It might be because you are feeling chilly. This pattern usually vanishes as their skin warms up. It’s usually nothing to worry about if one of these is what’s creating the pattern that looks like a net. However, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, this net-like pattern may potentially indicate cholesterol embolization syndrome, a condition that develops when tiny arteries are occluded. To find out if you have an undiscovered ailment, it’s important to consult a doctor. The blockage can result in damaged tissues and organs.

