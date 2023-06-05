'They Are Now After Our Jobs...': Protesting Wrestlers' New Allegation After Resuming Work in Railways

After resuming their government duties with the Indian Railways, ace wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, who are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, levelled another accusation of a ‘job threat’ against him.

In a tweet in Hindi, wrestlers, who resumed their government job on Monday, claimed that the WFI chief is allegedly behind their jobs.

हमारे मेडलों को 15-15 रुपए के बताने वाले अब हमारी नौकरी के पीछे पड़ गये हैं. हमारी ज़िंदगी दांव पर लगी हुई है, उसके आगे नौकरी तो बहुत छोटी चीज़ है. अगर नौकरी इंसाफ़ के रास्ते में बाधा बनती दिखी तो उसको त्यागने में हम दस सेकेंड का वक्त भी नहीं लगाएँगे. नौकरी का डर मत दिखाइए. — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 5, 2023

“Those who told our medals to be worth Rs 15 each are now after our jobs. Our life is at stake, a job is a very small thing in front of that. If the job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, then we will not take even ten seconds to leave it. Do not show fear of job," he wrote.

हमारे मेडलों को 15-15 रुपए के बताने वाले अब हमारी नौकरी के पीछे पड़ गये हैं. हमारी ज़िंदगी दांव पर लगी हुई है, उसके आगे नौकरी तो बहुत छोटी चीज़ है. अगर नौकरी इंसाफ़ के रास्ते में बाधा बनती दिखी तो उसको त्यागने में हम दस सेकेंड का वक्त भी नहीं लगाएँगे. नौकरी का डर मत दिखाइए. — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) June 5, 2023

Wrestlers’ tweets came after Brij Bhushan Singh, an accused in a sexual harassment case, said in an interview that the wrestlers should return the money and their medals will be sold for Rs 15.

Earlier in the day, Punia, Phogat and Malik clarified that returning to their respective jobs does not indicate their withdrawal from the ongoing protest, and their fight for justice would continue

Several medal-winning wrestlers have been protesting against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for allegedly harassing female wrestlers including a minor.

The protesting wrestlers are demanding Singh’s immediate arrest and the induction of upright officers in the federation.

On Saturday, the protesting wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence over their protest against the WFI chief.

Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law remains the same for everyone, an NDTV report said. “Let the law take its course," Shah told wrestlers, as per the report.