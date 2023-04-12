‘They Want to Kill Me’: Atiq Ahmed Being Brought to UP for Umesh Pal Murder Hearing

“Something is not right. They want to kill me,” said Atiq Ahmed, the dreaded gangster-turned-politician, who was being brought to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat, even as he thanked the media following the convoy, “I am alive because of you.”

Within two weeks, this was the second time when Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj to appear before the court. However, unlike previous instances, when he was brought for the hearing in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, this time, he was being brought in connection with the killing of lawyer Pal and his two police gunners on February 24.

A team of around 35 police personnel that took custody of the gangster from Sabarmati Jail on Tuesday, is likely to reach UP by Wednesday evening.

During the course of his journey, the convoy would cross four states – Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and several districts of Uttar Pradesh. It will take over 24 hours for the team to cover a distance of 1,275 km.

THE MURDER

Ahmed is the prime accused in the shooting of Pal – a key witness in 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal’s murder case – in public view outside his house in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj. Other than Pal, his two gunners were also shot down by assailants.

A senior police official said Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem (aka Ashraf) will be produced before the MP/MLA court.

Police have already procured a ‘B warrant’ — issued to direct the production of a person who is confined or detained in prison — for Atiq and Ashraf from the court. Ashraf will also be brought to Prayagraj from Bareilly jail.

The Prayagraj police unit is likely to plead for a 14-day remand of Atiq and Ashraf to question them, the police official further said.

KEY ACCUSED AT LARGE

It’s been more than a month after the sensational Dhoomanganj shootout, but the UP Police are yet make any arrests in the case, including that of Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen and five shooters.

Following the killing, Ahmed, Shaista, Ashraf, his son and others were named in the first information report (FIR). While the Prayagraj Commissionerate had initially announced Rs 50,000 cash reward, the UP Director General of Police (DGP) increased it to Rs 2.5 lakh and then Rs 5 lakh for each suspect, including the five shooters — Arman of MG Marg, Asad Ahmad (son of Ahmed) of Chakia, Ghulam of Mehdauri, Guddu Muslim of Shivkuti and Sabir – captured on CCTV.

Two suspects- Arbaaz of Kaushambi and Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman of Kaudhiyara, each carrying Rs 50,000 cash rewards on their heads — were killed in separate encounters on February 27 and March 6.

The police have no information about the whereabouts of Shaista.

