This 600-year-old Temple in Ahmedabad Has Dark Skinned Lord Ram; Only Two Such Idols in Country

Believed to be blessing happiness and prosperity across Gujarat, a 600-year-old temple in Ahmedabad is known for its unique construction, and its dark skinned idol of Lord Ram, from where it gets its name.

The Kala Ramji Mandir is a declared heritage site where Lord Rama is enshrined along with his brother Lakshmana and Sita.

Atulbhai Padhe from the priest family told News18 that the temple belongs to the Peshwa period and it is so old, that the idols here are self-manifested.

In mythology, Lord Krishna is known for his dark skin and this is the reason he is known as Kamangara.

There are only two temples in India — in Nashik and Ahmedabad — where lord Rama idol’s colour is dark. Both the temples have dark skinned idols but the postures are different.

In Nasik, Idol is in standing position while in Ahmedabad Rama’s idol is in sitting posture. But, there is not much clarity about the origins of these idols.

Lord Rama is worshiped in this historic temple as per the Vaishnava tradition which includes many things as a Chausar has also been kept here for Lord Rama to play.

According to the rules, aarti of God is performed five times a day and bhog is offered. To give idol coolness, sandalwood is applied to Lord Rama in summer.

On the day of Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Ram is celebrated in this temple at a grand scale. Even the marriage festival of the god is also celebrated on the day of Mangsheer Panchami.