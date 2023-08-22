This 8-Year-Old Boy Was Made Police Officer For A Day; The Reason Will Break Your Heart

From childhood to adulthood, we work towards achieving our dreams. Not everyone is fortunate to work towards their dreams though. Such is the case with 8-year-old Azaan Khan from Karnataka. Fate has not been kind to this boy, who aspires to be a police officer. Azaan has a life-threatening illness and there is a probability that he may not live long enough to see his wish getting fulfilled. Azaan Khan, a resident of Sulebailu in Shimoga City, has a heart ailment that was diagnosed three months after he was born.

Azaan, the son of Tabrez and Nagma Khan, belongs to a low-income family; hence, his treatment is carried out with a lot of difficulties by his parents. While his future and the prospects of his recovery remain uncertain at this point, police officials of Doddapete police station of Shimoga district have come up with a heartwarming gesture that will win your heart.

When they came to know of Azaan’s desire to be a police inspector, the boy was allowed to be in charge of the police station for a day.

Azaan was given a police uniform and made to sit on the chair of the officer in charge at the police station, to fulfil his dream of being a police officer. The boy, who was on ‘duty’ as an inspector, saluted Shimoga District Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar, who was present and gave a word of advice to one of the staff who was roleplaying as a thief. Commenting on this, Shimoga SP said that the boy wanted to become a policeman one day. Doddpet Station Inspector informed the Deputy SP about this and he decided to fulfil the boy’s wish on a humanitarian ground. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Bhumarddi, police officers Balaraj, DT Prabhu, Anjan Kumar and others were present on this occasion.