This Andhra Pradesh Region Is Famous For Its Dry Fish Dishes; Deets Inside

From sambhar, idlis and vadas to biryanis, exotic curries, and unique varieties of fish, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have shared a long history of scrumptious dishes. Even though they have become two different states now, their dishes’ aroma and taste have some similarities between them. Fish curries are an important part of the cuisines in these states. The kinds of fish curries that are made in each district in the Telugu-speaking states have a variation in taste.

The Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh is quite popular for its fish. Reportedly, the area serves around nine kinds of fish curries and soups. There’s another kind of fish that is famous in the nearby areas. On the road starting from Sundipenta in Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh to Srisailam reservoir, there are various small shops that sell dry fish. They are quite popular, and people who travel on the route are often spotted buying these dry fish. A variety of dry fish including mukhkillu, natallu fish, prawns, bocha fish, bommidala, salt fish, and jalla fish are found at these small shops on the road. On the route, there are many people who are found fishing in the Srisailam reservoir. They catch their own fish and cook it there.

Locals in the area fry these dry fish in oil, then make it into a curry, which then can be enjoyed with rice. People have also revealed that these fish can also be eaten by simply cooking them in red chilli, garlic powder, and salt. The unique aspect of dry fish is that they do not have spines in them. They do have certain bones, but the local chefs revealed that they can be easily removed while cooking them in oil.