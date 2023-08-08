This Banana Breed From Kanyakumari District Gets Geographical Indication Tag

Banana varieties like Red Banana, Nendran banana and Rasakadali, grown in the Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu are quite popular. Matti Banana is another famous banana variety in the region. According to News 18, this breed of banana has received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag. A GI tag is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin. This sign also specifies that the product possesses qualities or a reputation which have been inherited due to its origin place. Tamil Nadu has now become the region with the largest number of GI products. The height of Matti Banana trees is 8 to 10 feet tall. The fruit has a sweet taste and fragrance as well. Due to these characteristics, they are preferred by the children living in the Kanniyakumari district. Initially, farmers of the region cultivated these bananas in Pechiparai, Kulasekaram, and Arumanai towns. Farmers now aim to cultivate the Matti Banana variety in every part of the Kanniyakumari district. Due to this reason, Matti Bananas are always available in the market.

Damodaran, a farmer who cultivates Matti Bananas, is happy with the fact that they have been allotted the GI sign. He expressed hope that these bananas will now be exported in large numbers. The locals in Kanyakumari are also happy with this development. Rasaki Muthu, President of the Agriculture Association, said that the soil of Kanyakumari is perfect for the cultivation of vegetables.

According to a report published on Slurrp.com, the Matti Banana variety is grown in the specific taluks of the Kanniyakumari district. It is known for its firm texture and powdery nature. It looks like the mouth of a crocodile and thus is also called the Crocodile Finger Banana. Matti Banana variety is considered rare and is grown only in the hills of South Travancore, especially near Nagercoil. The weight of each bunch of Matti Bananas is between 12-19 kilograms. Other common variants of the Kanyakumari Matti Banana include Semmatti (Red Matti), Thaen Matti (Honey Matti), and Malai Matti (Hill Matti). A characteristic that makes the Matti Banana even more special is that it can be safely consumed by infants, and the corm extract from the fruit is also used as a jaundice cure.