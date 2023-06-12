This Bengal Restaurant Offers Mutton Biryani With Large 500-Gram Piece, Gets Hundreds of Customers Daily

Mutton biryani with a 500-gram piece of flesh! Although it may sound unrealistic, a restaurant in West Bengal’s Nadia has made it a reality.

This is the first time in the Nadia district that a large size piece of mutton weighing 500 grams is offered with biryani by a shop. At Akanta Apan Restaurant located at Chakdaha in Nadia, mutton biryani is beautifully served with a huge piece of mutton.

Many people are in love with biryani even in this hot weather. The special attraction of this restaurant is the mutton biryani made with a piece of mutton weighing 500 grams. It looks as good as it tastes. The price of this whole mutton biryani weighing 500 grams is only Rs 550. At least two people can eat biryani together. There will be three potatoes and two eggs with unlimited rice for two. From biryani rice to the potatoes to the mutton, everything was very soft and cooked to the right temperature.

The mutton biryani is cooked by steaming it completely in the pot. It takes at least four to five hours to make this biryani. Restaurant owner Subrata said, “At least five to six big pots of biryani are sold a day.”

“Many people come from outside West Bengal to eat biryani here. My restaurant and food are now viral on social media. People come from far and wide to eat and make videos of that food,” he said.