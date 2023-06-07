This Carpenter From Telangana Designs Illustrations With Just Wooden Sticks

A carpenter named Ravi Akkunuri has risen to prominence for his spectacular craftwork in the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana. Why? Because he possesses an incredible talent for carving impressive figurines and artistic impressions just by using wooden sticks. Ravi is so good at his job that he does not require any wood joints to create the woodwork. He is able to carve out beautiful designs and figurines with one single stick. A video of Ravi’s applaud-worthy creations has gone viral on social media.

The video captures various types of wooden children’s toys, pots, vases, balls, animal and human figurines, and even an artistic representation of the ICC logo of the Cricket World Cup displayed on the table, bearing the mark of Ravi’s expertise. But the one woodwork that has grabbed the eyeballs of the masses, is a wooden chain. Ravi has proven his carpentry skills by creating a chain, that too from a single wooden stick, without any joints.

Ravi, in an interaction with a media portal, shared that he had to work hard to overcome poverty and that’s when he decided to become a carpenter. He is the sole breadwinner of the family. Ravi revealed that he used to love artwork from his childhood and he was happy to be able to turn his passion into a profession. His woodworks have created an appeal to both children as well as adults.

Apart from making unique pieces from wood, Ravi is also equally adept at making children’s toys. He said that he felt quite happy that his works were being appreciated and recognised by everyone. Ravi further added that in the past few years, whenever he had some free time from making toys, he would create art forms with wooden sticks. That’s how he realised this woodwork hobby.

It is quite difficult to make artwork with just wooden sticks. Even skilled carpenters fail to produce wood items with just sticks. They need the help of wood joints. But Ravi has proven that his unique strategy of constructing art representations is what makes him stand out from the crowd. On a concluding note, Ravi revealed that he is practising on preparing new forms of artwork, to hone his skills further.