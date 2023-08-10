This Coimbatore Man Is Offering Tomatoes For Free But There's A Catch

Tomato prices have hiked once again in the country after it witnessed a brief respite when the government sold the household staple at subsidised rates. These tomatoes were at a 300 per cent hike just a month ago and the rates dropped to roughly Rs 120 per kg last week. This week again the prices have surged above Rs 200 per kg. At present, reportedly, tomato prices in Delhi are between Rs 250-260 per kg.

Now, in various regions of the country, people are trying to find different ways to get tomatoes. Recently, Coimbatore has grabbed the headlines for its unique offering of kitchen staples. As per wholesale traders, the primary reason behind rising tomato prices is the disruption of supply due to heavy rainfall in the key producing regions. Amidst this, a fish vendor in Coimbatore is selling tomatoes for free but with a twist. A man named MH Jaffar and his younger brother MH Abbas have been working at a fish stall at the Ukkadam fish market for over 10 years. Their customers were extremely delighted when they offered 250 grams of tomatoes for free with every purchase of fish.

Reportedly, at present, the price of tomatoes is more than Rs 100 per kilogram in the retail market in Coimbatore. At the same time, the vendors have also witnessed a fall in customer footfall. Hence, to lure them to their shop, they have come up with this attractive offer. Reportedly, it was Abbas, the younger brother, who came up with this brilliant idea of providing free tomatoes to everyone who bought fish from them.

In an interview with a media portal, the brother said that they bought a total of 25 kg of tomatoes and divided them into 250 grams and kept them in separate bags. When customers come to buy fish, they are more than happy to accept the free staple food. This trick brought in more customers. They extended this offer till Thursday as well.