‘This Court is Shocked!’: Allahabad HC Orders Rs 50K Compensation for 28-Year Delay in GPF Payment

The Allahabad High Court recently ordered a payment of Rs 50,000 to a senior citizen for a 28-year delay in his General Provident Fund (GPF).

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, who has now been transferred to the Kerala High Court, stated in the order dated July 13, that it was shocking that for a meagre amount of Rs 5,900, the petitioner had to wait for 28 years and another nine years for the remaining payment.

“This court is shocked with the treatment meted out the petitioner by the department. It has shaken the conscience of the court to find out that even for a meagre amount of Rs 5,900, the petitioner has to wait for 28-long years and the remaining amount has been paid to him in the year 2021, that is, after 38 years, and, that too, without any interest on the delayed payment of GPF,” said the court.

The court held the neglect of the respondent authorities a “gross injustice” to the petitioner, and therefore, ordered for compensation as lump-sum interest on the delayed payment of his due GPF amount.

Naresh Singh, the petitioner, was compulsorily retired in 1983. After which, he started seeking payment of his due GPF amount of Rs 7,340.

After a wait of around 28 years, he was paid Rs 5,900, out of his total due amount, on March 16, 2012. The remaining Rs 1,440 was still pending.

Thereafter, in 2018, he moved the high court seeking relief.

Meanwhile, the proceedings were pending before the high court on August 21, 2021 when he was paid the remaining amount. However, the same was paid without any interest.

Therefore, the high court kept the matter open for further consideration.

Finally, last week, the petitioner received justice in form of compensation for the suffering caused to him.

The HC directed the Uttar Pradesh revenue department to pay the amount to the petitioner within four weeks from the date of order.