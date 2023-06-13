This Desi AI Version Of Game of Thrones Is Super Hit

Step into a world where dragons soar across the vast Indian skies, where the game of power unfolds amidst the resplendent palaces, and where honour and loyalty collide with the enchanting melodies of Sufi music. Picture this: Game of Thrones reimagined in the mystical land of India. Interesting, right? That’s exactly what Gokul Pillai, a talented AI (Artificial Intelligence) artist, brought to life when he embarked on a creative endeavour to give the iconic Game of Thrones characters an Indian makeover using AI tools.

Pillai’s artwork caught the attention of social media users when he shared his creations on Instagram. Accompanying the post was a caption that humorously mentioned, “When Doordarshan finally agreed to telecast an Indian version of Game of Thrones!"

The first image showcased Tyrian Lannister, portrayed by Peter Dinklage, donning an orange-collared printed kurta. The second photo featured Kit Harington’s character, Jon Snow, clad in a princely robe with intricate prints, evoking the grandeur of an epic Rajasthani prince.

In the third picture, Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, exuded regality in a blue and silver saree. The fourth image presented Khal Drogo, portrayed by Jason Momoa, in a sleeveless deep green printed attire and a gold necklace.

The enchanting portrayal continued with Lena Headey’s character, Cersei Lannister, adorned in a resplendent yellow and red saree followed by Conleth Hill’s Lord Varys donned the attire of a knowledgeable sage.

The cast makeover continued with Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, radiating confidence in her gold accessories. Rose Leslie’s Ygritte appeared as a stunning common girl who seemed to have journeyed from the wilds of the West to become a princess in India.

Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark sported a cute headband and a yellow frock, resembling a determined little Indian princess, unwavering in her resolve to outsmart any enemy. The true twist came with the portrayal of the Night King by the late Amrish Puri, showcasing a crossover that sparked amusement among fans. Imagining Amrish Puri leading an army of White Walkers and bellowing his iconic “Mugambo Khush Hua" catchphrase would truly be an iconic crossover that no one has thought of before.

Pillai’s post quickly went viral, amassing over 6,000 likes and generating an array of enthusiastic comments. Users praised the artist for the brilliant makeover, appreciating the fusion of Indian aesthetics with the beloved Game of Thrones characters.