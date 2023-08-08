This Double-decker Bus In Mysore Is Always Full And It Has No Driver Or Conductor

Imagine a double-decker bus that lacks a driver or conductor, remaining stationary without budging either backward or forward. Yet, it’s always full of passengers. This isn’t an ordinary bus; it lacks a destination but instead boasts a delicious menu to satisfy our hunger. We’re talking about the Dolphin Bus, a double-decker dining restaurant stationed near Mysore’s city bus stand, a renowned establishment frequently sought out by visitors.

This restaurant has an exceptional menu comprising diverse cuisines. At first glance, it resembles a typical red bus but within, it transforms into a restaurant adorned with comfortable seating arrangements for patrons to relish their meals. The inception of this unique concept dates back to 2002 when the hotel’s owner conceived the notion of converting a static double-decker bus into a fully operational restaurant that retains the appearance of a vibrant red bus.

The spacious interior accommodates 30 to 40 individuals, and the underlying motive is to capture the attention of tourists flocking to Mysore. The hotel’s marketing ensures that every tourist exploring Mysore inevitably experiences the restaurant’s culinary offerings. Mysore is known for its charm and cleanliness, attracts an influx of tourists and holds the moniker of Karnataka’s cultural capital.

The restaurant extends its hospitality from 10 am to 11 pm. The kitchen resides on the lower level, while the dining area is on the upper deck. College students and young adults form a substantial chunk of the customer base, drawn by the allure of enjoying delectable fare while seated on a bus. The budget-friendly establishment garners a steady student following, providing delicious items at reasonable rates. It also stands as the preferred restaurant for friends to commemorate birthdays and other special occasions.

The Mysore bus restaurant presents an array of culinary delights. The menu encompasses an assortment, from cakes, biscuits, chips and Chinese dishes, to chats, pizza, Mysore dosa, and a mysore special platter, among other delectable choices. The fare at the Dolphin Bus draws consistent praise for its delightful flavours.