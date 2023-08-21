This Dutch Cemetery In Fort Kochi Is A Fascinating Glimpse Into City’s Colonial Past

The historic Dutch cemetery situated in Fort Kochi stands as a poignant testament to the presence of Dutch settlers who came to Kerala many centuries ago with the aim of extending their dominion. This cemetery, dating back to 1724 and designed in the distinctive Dutch architectural manner, holds the distinction of being India’s oldest European burial ground. Originally established during the Dutch colonial era in Kochi, this site now falls under the stewardship of the St. Francis CSI Church, representing the Church of South India.

In the early 1660s, the Dutch arrived at this port city and subsequently gained control after their victory over the Portuguese in 1663. The Dutch maintained their rule over Kochi until the late 18th century. In essence, this cemetery stands as a representation of the 130-year Dutch presence. The oldest funerary monument of Dutch origin within the cemetery belongs to Johann Dymigen, a merchant who passed away in 1784.

The most recent monument connected to Dutch individuals is that of John and Sarah, who died in 1815 and 1820 respectively. The cemetery’s significance is documented in TW Wen’s 1930 publication St. Francis Church, Kochi, where it’s noted that the final interment was that of Captain Joseph Ethelbert Winkler, whose funeral happened in 1913.

It’s a small rectangular plot enclosed by tall walls. Inside the cemetery, there lies around 104 graves, varying in size, holding intriguing narratives of the past and its influential figures. These tombs are the resting places of prominent Europeans who played pivotal roles in reshaping the country’s history.

Crafted predominantly from granite and red laterite, numerous tombs here stand without crosses. The epitaphs, inscribed in Old Dutch script, tell stories of the individuals laid to rest. This burial ground commemorates a range of Dutch governors, soldiers, and officers, as well as women and men who lost their lives in Kochi. Detailed records of those interred in this cemetery are maintained at St. Francis CSI Church in Fort Kochi.

