This Elderly Community In Visakhapatnam Is The Epitome Of 'Unity Is Strength'

When we are on the streets or roads bearing the title of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we typically associate them with Gujarat. However, a recent incident in Visakhapatnam challenges this assumption, as a street was named after the Prime Minister in this city.

The story is about Prahaladapuram, a suburban area in Visakhapatnam city, Andhra Pradesh. There are only 80 families residing in the town, with equality, a healthy lifestyle, a pleasant atmosphere and families who share hardship with each other.

The trajectory of the elderly residents’ lives changed during the prolonged six-day Hudhud cyclone in 2014. This natural disaster compelled them to unite and offer mutual assistance amidst the adversities.

After the calamity, the elders of the society came together with the idea to save each other and stand by each other in any given situation. The Hudhud cyclone destroyed the electricity poles and caused a shortage of drinking water. They had arranged for water from a local RK apartment nearby and pumped out water with the help of a generator until they received help from the government.

They understood the power of togetherness and created a voluntary community to help each other. They elected one from their group as president, and everyone started working together. They came down to the street, which was mostly destroyed due to the calamity.

The community started planting saplings, arranged benches for resting and took precautions to avoid water accumulation. They have even installed CCTV cameras and made a beautiful place to spend some time with nature. Hence, this street is referred to as Modi Street.

The group extended their outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist those grappling with financial hardships. Daily wage labourers and watchmen received essential supplies, sustenance and fundamental necessities, all generously provided by this community.

They celebrate every festival together and they even prepare clay idols as an initiative for the environment. They also celebrate National holidays like August 15 and January 26 on the street by participating in different programmes like Make India, Yoga Day, and Swachh Bharat. They don’t depend on any organisational funding; rather, they voluntarily contribute to these festivities.

The community has also received several recognitions and awards for its initiative towards the environment. They use the award prize for the development of roads, as they believe that true happiness can only be achieved through unity and togetherness.