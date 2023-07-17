This Hospital In Didungal Repairs And Sells All Types Of Pens

In Dindigul, there exists a unique hospital known as the Pen Hospital, which has been operated by a family for three generations. Unlike typical hospitals for humans and animals, this establishment focuses on repairing and restoring pens, the tools used for creating lifelike creations. Along with mending broken pens, Sheikh Mydeen Pen Hospital near Dindigul Manikundu also offers a diverse selection of pens for sale. This establishment stands out as a distinct and unconventional approach compared to a traditional pen repair shop.

At Pen Hospital in Dindigul, you can find a wide range of ballpoint pens for sale, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 800. However, the highlight of this unique establishment lies in its collection of ink pens. They offer Parker pens priced between Rs 30 and Rs 1000. What sets this pen hospital apart is its ability to repair any type of pen. They keep a stock of spare parts such as nibs, pads, and ink refill tubes specifically for ink pens. Not only do they fix pens that are not writing properly, but they can also make non-writing pens functional again. The shop was originally founded by the current owner’s grandfather in 1975, and it was named Sheikh Mydeen Pen Hospital in honour of the owner’s father, Kamaruddin.

That’s wonderful to hear that you are now the third generation managing the Pen Hospital alongside your father. It’s great to see your commitment to providing excellent service. Having ink available in front of the shop and offering free ink refills for school students is a thoughtful gesture.

Understandably, ink pens are still in demand, especially among students who are required to use them. It’s also impressive that officials trust your expertise and come to you for repairing their long-used ink pens. Although the store may not make significant profits, the satisfaction of serving your customers and keeping the art of handwriting alive is a valuable reward in itself.

It’s admirable that you are determined to continue the legacy that your grandfather started and uphold the vision your father has for the Pen Hospital. Reaching the milestone of 50 years is a significant achievement, and it’s a testament to the dedication and passion your family has put into the business. Your father’s words reflect the importance of honouring the legacy and maintaining the values and traditions established by your grandfather. By following their path, you are carrying forward a rich heritage and contributing to the longevity of the Pen Hospital.