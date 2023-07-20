This Indian State Sells Pineapple At Just Rs 5 To Rs 10; Can You Guess The Name?

Among all the fruits in the market, pineapple has its unique place. They are widely loved because of their pleasant taste and are packed with nutrients. They are rich in Vitamins A, B6, E, and K, along with Calcium, Folate, Iron, and Magnesium. The fruit, when consumed, aids several benefits to our body. Some of the key benefits of consuming pineapple are that it helps in better digestion, prevents the risk of cancer, boosts immunity and suppresses inflammation, and so on. In this situation, if you are also someone who loves pineapple but is worried because of its high price, then there is good news for you. People living in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh avail this fruit at a very cheap price.

Pineapples are cultivated in nearby areas of Visakhapatnam, which include Paderu, Lambasingi and Araku. They are sold by the tribal people living here. The people of these villages sell this fruit on the streets to earn their livelihood. According to them, the prices of pineapple on the farm are much lower than in cities. One of the locals, Rythu Rajulamma says that at present the price of a small one is Rs 5 and a larger one is Rs 10.

In an interview with News 18 Local, one of the tribals shared that the tourists coming to the state cannot leave the place without eating this fruit, as it is sold at a higher price in towns. The traders, who come to the farm, buy pineapples at a lower rate and sell them at much higher prices in cities. Further, they shared that the crop is suitable on the slope of the hills, where there is heavy rainfall of about 500 to 5550 mm. The fruit grown on the slopes is much tastier than that which is grown in the plains. The crops can be grown in Sandy, Alluvial, or Laterite soil.