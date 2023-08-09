This Karnataka Seed Oil Is In High Demand In Belgium, Deets Inside

Tucked away in the Magodi corner of Honnavar, a serene village comes alive with the aroma of tarragon oil, a fragrance that traverses the Seven Seas to reach the far shores of Belgium. What precisely is this extraordinary oil that embarks on a journey beyond borders?

Thimmanna Hegade, a farmer residing in Magodi, Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, has played a significant role in making the Kino seed oil. With a two-acre nut plantation, he embarked on the journey of creating Vinayak Ganga Honey Oil back in 2010. Presently, this business yields an impressive annual production of approximately 4,000 kilograms of honey oil.

A substantial 80% of this oil finds its way to international markets. The remaining 20%, on the other hand, is channelled to cosmetic manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and Delhi. In these factories, it serves various purposes such as anti-dandruff and massage oil. Additionally, the oil is utilised for making eye shadows and maintaining the natural black hue of hair.

Thimmanna Hegade personally tends to 100 cotton plants annually. What began with an initial investment of Rs 2 lakh has since blossomed into a thriving enterprise, boasting an impressive annual turnover of Rs 20 lakh. Thimmanna Hegade continues to produce coconut oil and kokum butter as integral components of his business. His remarkable feat lies in not only nurturing a local product but also establishing its presence in the global market, especially in Belgium, earning him a well-deserved tip of the hat.

The Indian kino tree boasts an extensive native habitat, spanning a significant portion of India and Sri Lanka, and extending to Nepal, Bangladesh, and Taiwan. Flourishing within elevations of around 1,200 meters (approximately 4,000 feet), this species finds its home in both moist and dry deciduous forests, as well as hilly terrains.