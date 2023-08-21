This Madurai College Student Clicks Magnified Photos Of Insects Through Macro Photography

Photography has the ability to stop a moment and capture the true essence of the subject. Many people take photography as their hobby but there are some who make a career out of it. Nowadays, there are mobile phones that come with cameras no less than professional ones. There are many people who follow their passion and share their work on social media. One such student is Sruthi from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. She has been proving her passion for photography by clicking some fantastic pictures of insects.

Sruthi is currently studying biotechnology at Kalasalingam University in Tamil Nadu. She was in 12th grade when she developed an interest in photography and started clicking pictures on her mobile phone. Gradually, she realised that small objects can be photographed beautifully through a technique called macro photography. Then she started clicking magnified pictures of smaller insects.

In the market, there are many mobile phones that come with cameras that have lenses of 50 mm and 25 mm, which help in clicking detailed pictures of insects. Her parents gifted her a similar phone when she entered college and she has clicked pictures of various insects like worms, beetles, flies, spiders, grasshoppers, wasps, bees and many other insects.

In order to capture the stills of these insets, she starts from the attic of her house and even travels to surrounding areas in Madurai. Reportedly, Sruthi does the whole process very calmly, as clicking pictures that show intricate details of the insects requires a lot of patience. She often sends these pictures of insects to exhibitions and also plans to send them to the entomology departments to understand the different species of insects.

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan and collector Anees Shankar praised and appreciated her for the work she had put on display at the MADITSSIA exhibition in Madurai. Filmmaker RK Selvamani had also visited an exhibition organised by the Tamil Nadu Photography Association, where he praised Sruthi for her work and mentioned that her pictures felt like an e-movie.