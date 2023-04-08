This Nightingale Poop Facial From Japan Makes Your Skin Youthful

Who doesn’t wish to look good and portray the best version of themselves? From skin procedures to chemical peel-offs, people are trying everything to resolve issues like saggy skin, eye bags etc. Some people have also gone a step ahead and tried the facial made from bird poop to achieve glowing skin.

As stated in reports, it is termed a bird poop facial and makes the skin soft. It is made up of the poop of Nightingale found on the Japanese island Kyushu only. This news is indeed shocking but Nightingale’s poop facial has been tried by many renowned celebrities till now. According to a report published in koimoi.com, Tom Cruise and Victoria Beckham have tried this facial and it costs Rs 14,000 per sitting.

Another report in the Daily Mail claims that this bird poop treatment originated in ancient Japan after Geishas, Japanese female performance artists and artists in Kabuki (a classical form of Japanese theatre) used it. They found that nightingale droppings healed and brightened their skin. Reportedly, Japanese artists used bird poop facials because the thick, white makeup they applied on their faces used to have a lot of lead.

The question that arises now is how Nightingale poop facial heals and nourishes the skin? According to Vogue magazine, nightingale droppings contain an enzyme called guanine which works as a natural bleaching agent. It lightens the dark circles and blemishes. The Nightingale’s facial smells of mouldy rice probably due to a mixture of nightingale excretion and rice bran. Along with the controlled usage of UV lights for an hour, this facial is used to sanitise the skin and make it look youthful.

Apart from the nightingale poop, there are a lot of other bizarre treatments as well which could do wonders for your skin. According to a report published in the Times of India, some celebrities in Hollywood secretly use cat litter as a face exfoliant. According to the report, it works wonders on the skin.

