This Ritual In Kerala Is Believed To Cure Monsoon-related Illnesses

Aadi Vedan Theyyam is the age-old tradition of Kerala which starts in the month of July also known as Karkidakam according to Malayalam annual calendar. It’s an integral part of the culture in the North Malabar region of the state. This ritual holds the purpose of curing or alleviating the monsoon-related illnesses prevalent during this time.

During Aadi Vedan Theyyam, young children don ornate red costumes to embody Aadi Theyyam and Vedan Theyyam personas. They visit each household, knocking on doors and offering prayers for the inhabitants’ happiness and prosperity.

Distinguished from other theyyams, Aadi Vedan Theyyam is unique in that it involves the participation of small children. The name might imply a single entity, but Aadi and Vedan signify separate deities and are revered by distinct communities. Vedan represents Lord Shiva, while Aadi refers to Goddess Parvathi, the wife of Lord Shiva.

This tradition involves two distinct communities. Children from the Vannan community portray Aadi, while their counterparts from the Malayan community embody Vedan. Vedan Theyyam commences its rounds within the village on the 7th day of the Karkidakam month, aiming to bestow blessings upon the populace.

On the other hand, Aadi Theyyam begins its house visits on the 17th day of the same month. The landlords of each area have the responsibility of selecting the children who will partake in the Theyyam.

The impending arrival of Vedan Thyyam is heralded by the resounding beats of drums, alerting households before their arrival. Residents prepare a mixture of cow dung and light a traditional oil lamp to warmly welcome them. Amidst rhythmic drumbeats, Vedan performs a ceremonial dance while reciting myth-related verses. Subsequently, preparations are made for the black guruthi and red guruthi. The former, a combination of charcoal and water, is flung towards the southern direction. This act is believed to cleanse the household of malevolent forces. The latter, a blend of turmeric powder and quicklime, serves similar symbolic purposes.

Following this, Vedan gathers grains and other offerings, storing them in a bag before proceeding to the next home. Historically, this practice was also believed to alleviate poverty. However, the tradition’s continuation has faced a decline over the years, with only a limited number of participants seen annually.