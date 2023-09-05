CHANGE LANGUAGE
This Tamil Nadu District Produces The In-demand Kapok Mattresses; Have A Look

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 18:43 IST

Chennai, India

These mattresses are made from Kapok trees.

These mattresses are made from Kapok trees.

Workers living in the Erode District, on the Mettur road, make these mattresses.

The Ilavam Panju (Kapok mattresses) is one of the most comfortable mattresses one can buy, that too within an affordable price. Workers living in the Erode District (Tamil Nadu), which is located on the Mettur road, make these mattresses. According to a Local 18 report, a woman named Mohana is one of the many workers, who is skilled in the work of making these mattresses, as well as pillows. She is assisted by her family members in this work. To date, Mohana has made mattresses and pillows of top-quality standards. Mohana shared her experience of accomplishing this work in a conversation with News18. Mohana says that she first assembles seed pods of the Kapok tree. Then she removes all the seeds from the punch, with the help of a machine. Mohana then fills the bags with these seeds and uses them as per the requirement. Mohana said that she stitches the fabrics required to fill in the mattresses according to their sizes. Then she presses and fills in the cotton with her hands.

According to Mohana, these mattresses are filled with fibre, which is currently largely in demand. Memory foam mattresses are no longer used by a large number of people. They also have some significant drawbacks like heat retention and off-gassing. This has deterred some of the people from selecting these mattresses. They might provide excellent comfort, but its drawbacks have outweighed its advantages.

Mohana said that people now prefer buying the Ilavam Panju mattresses more and more.

Ilavam Panju mattresses are a nice alternative when compared to memory foam mattresses, but they too have certain disadvantages. There are reports that these mattresses can contribute to health issues like skin irritability, swelling, and itching. Still, people should definitely prefer purchasing mattresses filled with fibre, considering the plus point of less heat retention. These mattresses are also lightweight and easy to carry.

