This Tamil Nadu Hotel Sells Parotta For Rs 5, Owner Says, 'Won't Ever Change Price'

Small hotels, restaurants and eateries are present at every nook of the street in every state of India. This has solved the issue of food as it is now easily available for everyone. As the competition grows in every sector across the nation, eatery and food hubs are no exception. But amid all this, a hotel in Tamil Nadu is serving the food to its customers for Rs 5. Sudaroli Hotel, which is located on Sankarankovil Road in Surandai, Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu offers several dishes at affordable rates to its consumers.

While talking to local18, Murugan, the owner of Sudaroli Hotel, said that no matter how expensive the material costs, they will always sell Parathas for Rs 5 only. When compared to neighbouring eateries, they usually charge Rs 10 and Rs 12 for the same. The main aim for such low prices of food is their target consumers. Murugan adds that they make sure to price their items budget friendly for the elders, wage earners and especially the college and school students who come to eat.

The Sudaroli Hotel sells Bun Parotta for Rs 10, and Biscuit Parotta, Pups Parotta, Kothu Parotta and Veechu Parotta for Rs 60 to their customers. The owner of Sudaroli Hotel in Surandai also told that they offer several non-vegetarian delicacies such as Chicken bunch, liver bunch, quail bunch, mutton bunch paratha, Chicken 65 and many more.

They sell chicken biryani, Parotta, Quail, and chicken 65 in the afternoon and a variety of parathas in the evening. It includes Pubs Parotta, Biscuit Parotta, Egg Vishku Parotta, and Bunch Parotta.