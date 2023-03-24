A mechanic named Shivayogan from Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu has won hearts on social media for taking care of and feeding stray dogs roaming around his workshop. As stated in News 18 Tamil, he has a workshop at Madurai road, where he regularly brings food (rice and curry) for the dogs. He feeds them twice a day, and has been doing it for the past 30 years without fail. Keep reading this space to know more about Shivayogan.

What prompted Shivayogan to indulge in this work?

Speaking to News 18 Tamil, Shivayogan said that he is a staunch devotee of Lord Bhairav and he believes that feeding dogs is a service to Lord Bhairav. He feels that the Lord will help him in his business if he keeps feeding dogs like this. As stated in the byte by Shivayogan, he cooks 25 kilograms of rice for the stray dogs.

However, he is not worried about the expenses as often he receives rice as donations to feed the dogs. Rest, he contributes from his own earnings as well.

Shivayogan also takes care of the dogs through other means.

He makes sure that the dogs are properly vaccinated. Shivayogan also said in the interview that the problem caused by street dogs can be controlled. For this purpose, they should be properly vaccinated and sterilised. He requested all to take proper care of their pet dogs as well.

One similar incident went viral on social media some time back, where a woman fed curd rice to a stray dog at a railway station in West Bengal. Some said that the video was shot at Bengal’s Dum Dum Cantonment Railway Station. As it can be seen in the video, the woman makes a ball of the curd rice and puts it in the mouth of the stray. The dog can be seen peacefully gulping down the food.

The video was shared on April 24, 2022 and it won the hearts of many users for the kind act of the woman.

