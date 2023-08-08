This Telangana Woman Works At Petrol Pump; Here's What She's Also Studying For

The notion that work doesn’t discriminate based on gender, race, caste or religion holds true. Any individual who displays diligence and dedication can reach their aspirations. The inspiring story of Saranya from Telangana’s Warangal exemplifies this truth, demonstrating that determination knows no bounds.

Saranya, a woman aspiring to become a teacher, embarked on an unexpected path due to financial constraints, taking up employment at a petrol pump. Our society often imposes conventional norms on women, expecting them to adhere to patriarchal rules throughout their lives. Despite facing adversity and societal prejudices, Saranya chose to forge her own path and now provides for her entire family.

Many individuals grapple with the challenges of survival and financial debts. This is especially true for women who have lost earning family members or husbands, facing both societal and personal hurdles. Presently, women are defying societal norms and excelling across various fields.

At just 20 years old, Saranya had to let go of her ambitions to support her family, starting work at a petrol pump. Having lost her father at an early age, she resides with her mother and older brother. Sadly, her father’s life ended tragically due to family disputes when she was a mere toddler. Assuming familial responsibilities at such a tender age is undoubtedly challenging.

Saranya’s mother shouldered odd jobs to fund the education of her children. They attended a government school and it was during this period that Saranya nurtured her aspiration to become a teacher. Meanwhile, her brother was employed by a private company in Hyderabad, while Saranya remained in Warangal to care for her mother.

Her dream of becoming a teacher remains steadfast. Balancing her duties at the petrol station and her studies, Saranya exemplifies a strong, independent woman driven by lofty goals. Saranya is definitely a strong, independent woman with high goals and a desire to achieve them. She is working hard after facing difficulties on a regular basis as a female employee at the petrol pump, looking after her mother, and also taking out time to study.