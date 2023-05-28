'Those Who Sit Here Will...': Oppn Absent, PM Makes 1st Address in New Parliament | Top Quotes

In his first address at the new parliament building after the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a historic day for India. He termed the new parliament building a “temple of democracy" and the “reflection of the aspirations of new India." PM Modi further expressed confidence that the representatives who will sit in this Parliament will try to give a new direction to democracy.

At least 20 opposition parties including the Congress boycotted the inauguration of the new parliament building by PM Modi.

“I am sure, the people’s representatives who will sit in this Parliament, with new inspiration, will try to give a new direction to democracy," he said. Follow LIVE

