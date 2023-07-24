WATCH | Man Stripped Half-Naked, Thrashed, Forced to Lift Shoe with Mouth in MP’s Rewa

A 34-year old man was physically abused with a shoe by a group of individuals in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district. The incident that was captured in a video went viral on social media, following which the police arrested the main accused, a 55-year old man, Jawahar Singh and his two accomplices.

The video was recorded, back in 2021 in Piprahi village that comes under the jurisdiction of Hanuman police station. The victim can be seen half-naked in the video with his hands tied back as he pleads for mercy desperately. The attackers were seen forcing him to pick up the shoe with his mouth as they punched him. Police has suspected that the act was a result of a property dispute.

Brutal assault in MP: Jawahar Gond attacked Jai Prakash Gupta, recording the incident, and threatened him with the SC/ST Act. Gond's wife is the Sarpanch, and he works in Education Department. #Mauganj #Rewa #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/gH0KDwS4i2— Piku (@risingsurbhi) July 23, 2023

The police has registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and they have been remanded in judicial custody by a local court. The prime accused Jawahar Singh was from the Gond tribe while the victim belonged to an upper caste.

The state of Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing cases of caste-based violence in the past few months, with the video of a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district.

The districts of Rewa and Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh are a part of the Vindhya Region, which will be heading for polls this year.

In another incident, a viral video showed a man being forced to lick the soles of another person’s feet in Gwalior. The video was taken inside a moving car and two people were arrested in connection to the incident.