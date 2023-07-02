Three Arrested for Raping Girl in Ranchi

Three people have been arrested for allegedly raping a girl in the Jharkhand capital, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on June 29 when the 15-year-old girl had visited a Jagannath fair in the Dhurwa area along with her cousin, a senior police officer said.

“It was raining that day and a youth, known to the sister (cousin), offered to drop the survivor home on his motorcycle. However, he took her to a deserted place, where he and three other persons took turns raping her," Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

The survivor lodged an FIR with Pithoria Police Station on Friday. “Three accused were arrested on Saturday, while a manhunt has been launched to nab the fourth one," he said.

Medical test of the survivor was conducted after producing her before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Alam added.