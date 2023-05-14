CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionUP Municipal PollsShivakumarBypollsKarnataka CM
Home » India » Three Dead in TN After Consuming Spurious Liquor
1-MIN READ

Three Dead in TN After Consuming Spurious Liquor

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 13:29 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Two persons, who consumed the illicit liquor, have been admitted to a government hospital in neighbouring Puducherry, police said.(Representational Image/Shutterstock)

Two persons, who consumed the illicit liquor, have been admitted to a government hospital in neighbouring Puducherry, police said.(Representational Image/Shutterstock)

The incident occurred at Marakanam near Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Saturday night and the victims were aged between 45 to 55 years

Three persons died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Villupuram district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Marakanam near Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Saturday night and the victims were aged between 45 to 55 years, they said.

Two persons, who consumed the illicit liquor, have been admitted to a government hospital in neighbouring Puducherry, police said.

A case has been registered and one person has been picked up in connection with the incident.

Opposition AIADMK and PMK slammed the ruling DMK over the incident.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami, said during his party-led 10 year-rule (2011-21), there was no place for illicit liquor and blamed the ruling DMK’s “inefficiency" for the Marakkanam deaths.

“Steps should be at least taken now against illicit liquor," he said in a tweet.

In a tweet, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss sought action against officials concerned over the sale of hooch and reiterated his party’s demand for ending the nationalisation of liquor sales in the state as well as the implementation of prohibition.

top videos

    Meanwhile, residents of Marakanam staged a road blockade on the East Coast Road over the issue.

    Traffic was disrupted on the arterial road for some time due to the protests, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    Tags:
    1. Tamil Nadu
    2. liquor
    3. aiadmk
    4. dmk
    first published:May 14, 2023, 13:29 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 13:29 IST