Three Held at Delhi Airport for Smuggling Gold Worth Over Rs 3 Crore

Three men were arrested at the international airport here for allegedly smuggling gold worth over Rs 3 crore into the country by concealing it inside their rectums, a customs official said on Thursday.

The accused were intercepted on Tuesday morning after their arrival from Dubai on separate flights, the official said.

The trio had concealed the gold worth Rs 3.28 crore in the form of paste in their rectums, he added.

After arrival, two of the accused ejected the gold and hid it in a cistern tank in a washroom of the arrivals section at the airport, the customs official said.

The third passenger had hidden the gold inside a washroom of the aircraft that he boarded from Dubai and it was to be collected by a cleaning crew member, the official said.

A total of 6.5 kg gold worth Rs 3.28 crore was seized and the trio was arrested, he added.