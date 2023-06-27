CHANGE LANGUAGE
Three Held Following Encounter with Police in UP's Meerut

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:52 IST

Meerut, India

The two accused along with their accomplice have been arrested (Representational image)

While fleeing, the car hit a tree. Following this, the occupants of the car started shooting the police personnel chasing them

Two alleged criminals were injured in an exchange of fire with the police in this district following which they and their accomplice were arrested, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the encounter took place in a jungle near the Dhadhara village under the Jani police station area on Monday.

According to the SSP, police were checking vehicles on a road in the area when a car approaching from the Bahrampur Khas area of the district suddenly turned around and started speeding towards Satvai.

While fleeing, the car hit a tree. Following this, the occupants of the car started shooting the police personnel chasing them. The police personnel fired in retaliation injuring Sagar (24) and Lakda (25), SSP Sajwan said.

The two accused along with their accomplice identified as Jamal alias Ajay (22) have been arrested, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
