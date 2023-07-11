Three Injured in Pratapgarh Tempo Accident Succumb to Injuries, Toll Rises to 12

Three persons, referred to a hospital after a road accident here on Monday, succumbed to injuries taking the toll in the incident to 12, police said on Tuesday.

Nine people were killed and seven others were injured when a gas tanker overturned on the tempo they were travelling in, on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway here in the Lilapur area, about 15 km away from the district headquarter.

Of the seven persons who were referred to Prayagraj’s SRN Hospital owing to their critical condition, three died late on Monday night, a senior police official said.

Four persons were still undergoing treatment in Prayagraj, he said. The last rites of all the deceased have been performed after post-mortem examination, he added.

On Monday afternoon, the tempo carrying 16 passengers from Pratapgarh was going to Jethwara when an empty gas tanker going towards Varanasi overturned on it.

The tanker with 17 metric tons of LPG gas from Haldia had gone to the Tikaria plant in Gauriganj and after emptying the gas, was going back towards Varanasi.

The driver fled after the accident, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said, adding that further action is being taken and a hunt was on for the driver.

Those who died in the Prayagraj hospital have been identified as sisters Shahnaz (33) and Ayesha (27) and Ramesh Kumar Saroj (35).

The tempo driver Satish (25), his father Radheshyam (52), mother Vimla (48), Harikesh Srivastava (63), Sheetla Prasad (53), Neeraj Pandey (21), Mohd Rais (45), his wife Gulshan Bano (42) and Gauri (10) were declared dead on Monday, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured.