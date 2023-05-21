CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka GovtPM ModiWrestler ProtestCannes 2023Heart Attack
Home » India » Three Killed as Pickup Van Runs Over Motorcycle in Bengal
1-MIN READ

Three Killed as Pickup Van Runs Over Motorcycle in Bengal

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 14:56 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

The trio, identified as Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali and Karan Singh, was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.(Representational Image/ANI)

The trio, identified as Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali and Karan Singh, was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.(Representational Image/ANI)

The incident took place in Agarpara area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata when the trio was moving towards Khardaha in the morning, a police officer said

Three youths were killed when a pickup van ran over the motorcycle they were riding in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the Agarpara area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata when the trio was moving towards Khardaha in the morning, a police officer said.

The three youths, who hailed from Khardaha, had stopped at Tentultala bus shelter for some time and as soon as they resumed their journey, a pickup van hit the motorcycle from behind and fled the spot, he said.

top videos

    The trio, identified as Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali and Karan Singh, was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

    CCTV footage is being checked and further investigation is underway, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. Kolkata
    2. road accident
    first published:May 21, 2023, 14:56 IST
    last updated:May 21, 2023, 14:56 IST