Home » India » Three Killed in Blast at Illegal Fire-Cracker Store in Bengal's South 24 Parganas
1-MIN READ

Three Killed in Blast at Illegal Fire-Cracker Store in Bengal's South 24 Parganas

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:18 IST

Kolkata, India

According to local residents, the area where the explosion took place is known as the hub of illegal fire-cracker factories and warehouses (Image: Reuters)

Two of three killed in the explosion at Maheshtala have been identified at Jayashri Ghati, 65, and Pampa Ghati, 10, while the identity of the third victim is yet to be known

Days after an explosion at an illegal fire-cracker factory in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district left 12 dead, a blast took place at an illegal fire-cracker warehouse in the state’s South 24 Parganas district on Sunday evening, killing three people at least, police said.

Two of three killed in the explosion at Maheshtala have been identified at Jayashri Ghati, 65, and Pampa Ghati, 10, while the identity of the third victim is yet to be known.

According to local residents, the area where the explosion took place is known as the hub of illegal fire-cracker factories and warehouses. According to eye-witnesses, the explosion and fire at the illegal warehouse took place at around 9.30 p.m.

Till the latest reportse, one person has been detained by the local police in this connection.

    The local people alleged the incident proves that that the explosion in East Midnapore’s Egra that killed 12, including the owner of the factory, was not an eye-opener for the police or the administration about the existence of such illegal fire- cracker factories and warehouses in different pockets of the state.

    The illegal warehouse at Maheshtala was at the ground floor of a residential home and operating there for quite some time in a totally illegal manner, the local people alleged. They also claimed that despite being aware of the existence of such illegal warehouses, the local administration had been completely silent and taken no action.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
    first published:May 22, 2023, 10:18 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 10:18 IST