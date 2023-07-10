CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Three Mentally Unwell Girls Sexually Attacked in Pune: Gorhe Asks Cops to File Chargesheet Quickly
1-MIN READ

Three Mentally Unwell Girls Sexually Attacked in Pune: Gorhe Asks Cops to File Chargesheet Quickly

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 00:00 IST

Pune (Poona) [Poona], India

Three FIRs have been registered by Yavat police station in connection with sexual attacks. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Three FIRs have been registered by Yavat police station in connection with sexual attacks. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

In a letter to Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Gorhe said evidence in the case should not be tampered and sought a chargesheet against main accused Subhash Zore

Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Sunday wrote to police seeking strict action in sexual attacks on three mentally unwell girls in Pune.

In a letter to Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Gorhe said evidence in the case should not be tampered and sought a chargesheet against main accused Subhash Zore as quickly as possible.

Three FIRs have been registered by Yavat police station in connection with sexual attacks on three mentally unwell girls in Pandita Ramabai Mukti Mission at Kedgaon in Pune’s Daund tehsil.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:July 10, 2023, 00:00 IST
last updated:July 10, 2023, 00:00 IST