Three Passengers Die in Kolkata Accident
Three Passengers Die in Kolkata Accident

June 26, 2023

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

The driver, who was gravely injured in the accident in the New Town area, is undergoing treatment in a hospital

Three passengers of an app-cab were killed when their vehicle was hit by a speeding bus in north Kolkata on Monday morning, police said.

The passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, police added.

The driver, who was gravely injured in the accident in the New Town area, is undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

Both the vehicles have been seized and the bus driver has been detained for questioning, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
