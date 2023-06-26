Three Passengers Die in Kolkata Accident

Three passengers of an app-cab were killed when their vehicle was hit by a speeding bus in north Kolkata on Monday morning, police said.
The passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, police added.
The driver, who was gravely injured in the accident in the New Town area, is undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.
Both the vehicles have been seized and the bus driver has been detained for questioning, he said.