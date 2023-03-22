Tiger 3: 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot Action Packed Scene With Salman Khan, YRF Builds MASSIVE Set

While there are no official confirmations from Yash Raj Films about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming together in Tiger 3, multiple senior trade sources have constantly said that the two biggest superstars of India will share screen space again in the adrenaline-pumping action entertainer!

Tiger 3 is part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. We now hear that the makers are constructing a huge set for the Salman-SRK scene in Tiger 3 and that it will take 45 days to build this.

“Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen again in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have planned this to be the biggest surprise element of the film. YRF has quietly commissioned to build a massive set that will take about 45 days to build to shoot this scene in which Salman and SRK are set to do mind-boggling action!” informs a trade source.

“When Salman appeared in Pathaan to help SRK, all hell broke loose in theatres and people went into a frenzy seeing their biggest cinema idols beat people to a pulp! Now, it’s encore time in Tiger 3 and expect Salman and SRK to pull off crazy, adrenaline-pumping, high-intensity action sequences that will blow people’s minds.”

Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain! It is set to release this Diwali.

Meanwhile, Pathaan hit the OTT platform on Wednesday, almost two months after its theatrical release. The digital release featured five deleted scenes featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan was a blockbuster at the box office, collecting over Rs 1000 crore worldwide in just two months. The film also starred John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe.

