Shocking CCTV Footage Shows How Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya Was Brutally Stabbed to Death in Tihar | WATCH

A shocking CCTV footage from Delhi’s Tihar jail has come to the fore where some four inmates can be seen brutally stabbing gangster Tillu Tajpuriya to death after dragging him out of his cell over the killing of another gangster Jitenger Gogi.

In the video doing rounds on social media, the attackers can be seen stabbing Tajpuriya many times on his head, back, face, and neck using sharp-edged improvised weapons inside the prison complex on Tuesday.

Tajpuriya, who was stabbed more than 90 times, tried to shield his face from the brutal attack but his rivals continued to stab him.

Tajpuriya was allegedly behind the killing of Gogi inside a Delhi court in 2021.

Speaking on the attack in Delhi jail, former DGP, Uttar Pradesh, Vikram Singh told CNN-News18, “This again raises serious questions about the sanitisation, the internal security of the jail, and also the professional competence of the jail staff."

On Wednesday, officials said the Delhi Police will soon move the court to seek permission to interrogate the four inmates who allegedly killed Tajpuriya.

The police team probing Tajpuriya’s killing has inspected the crime spot and collected vital evidence. Bedsheets, blood-stained clothes of the accused, and four improvised weapons were recovered from the spot, a senior police officer said.

The identities of the accused and the sequence of events were established after scanning footage from CCTV cameras.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Akshat Kaushal had said, “We will soon be approaching the court to (seek permission to) interrogate the suspects. We have also recovered the likely weapons used by the suspects in the commission of the crime."

Tajpuriya was killed early Tuesday morning inside Tihar jail allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang — Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan — who stabbed him “92 times" with improvised weapons.

The four attackers, lodged on the first floor of the prison, cut the iron grille installed there and used bedsheets to climb down to Tajpuriya’s floor. Tajpuriya suffered multiple stab wounds and was declared dead by doctors at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, according to police.

Tajpuriya was lodged in Tihar jail since 2016. He was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout, in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, and was facing a threat to his life following the shootout.

(with inputs from PTI)

