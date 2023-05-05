Tihar Jail Killing: Second CCTV Video Shows Cops Standing By As Gangster Was Stabbed to Death | Watch

A day after the shocking incident of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya being stabbed to death allegedly almost 100 times inside the Tihar jail in delhi, a new video surfaced on social media on Friday, showing some of the attackers continuing to stab him even as his body was being carried by policemen after the attack.

Another CCTV footage that has emerged from Tihar Jail’s Central Gallery shows a few individuals carrying gangster Tillu Tajpuriya’s body out after he was attacked by four rival gang members on Tuesday. The footage shows two more people stabbing and hitting the body while police personnel continue to watch.

#TiharJail | 'There must have been almost 8 to 10 policemen on duty & they were acting like mute spectators' says Sunil Gupta, Frmr Law Officer, Tihar Jail'I say the prison administration system has collapsed: Fmr DGP Shashikant@akankshaswarups @_anshuls | #TilluTajpuriya pic.twitter.com/sxUK4lxzfz — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 5, 2023

Speaking to CNN-News18, a former Law Officer in Tihar Jail, Sunil Gupta slammed the police inaction inside the prison premises and said, “There must have been almost 8 to 10 policemen on duty and they were acting like mute spectators." This is a serious offence under the jail rules, he added.

Former Punjab DGP Shashikant said, “The prison administration system has collapsed." The senior official said commissions have made voluminous recommendations on reforms including ways to control these incidents from happening and none of them have been followed."

He further said the incident should not be viewed as an isolated case. “There need to be exercises and constant reminders regarding the duties and actions the personnel will be required to perform when faced with such instances."

The video of the attack went viral after Tajpuriya was killed early Tuesday allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang - Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan - who stabbed him “92 times". The four attackers, lodged on the first floor of the prison, cut an iron grille and used bed sheets to climb down.

Shocking CCTV footage from the jail capturing the attack showed Tajpuriya, wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, rushing inside a cell and pulling the iron door to shut it after he spots the attackers.

Since the door can’t be locked from the inside, the attackers manage to barge inside the cell and pull Tajpuriya outside. They drag him to the common area and stab him repeatedly in the neck, back and head with improvised weapons as he tries to shield his face from the brutal attack.

The attackers keep stabbing Tajpuriya with sharp-edged weapons until their hands are drenched in blood, which also splatters on the ground. The attack ended within two minutes.

Officials stated that the Special Cell of Delhi Police, which specializes in handling cases related to gang rivalry, will be investigating the killing inside the Tihar jail premises.

They also revealed that the same team will be looking into the murder of another gangster, Prince Tewatia, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, that took place in the jail last month.

Permission to interrogate the four inmates allegedly responsible for Tajpuriya’s murder has been granted by the court. The crime scene has been inspected and evidence, including blood-stained clothes, improvised weapons, and bed sheets, has been collected.

Tajpuriya had been in Tihar jail since 2016 and was facing a threat to his life following his involvement in the 2021 Rohini court shootout that resulted in the death of gangster Jitender Gogi.

(With inputs from PTI)

