Tihar Jail Officials Recover Touch Screen Phones, SIM Card, Drugs & 23 Surgical Blades from Inmate's Cell

Upon noticing some suspicious movement, the prison officials at Tihar jail decided to raid the cell of an inmate. They were left shocked when they found contraband like 23 surgical blades, drugs, smartphones, and a SIM card from the search.

The checking was conducted at around 6:40 am on Thursday at one of the cells of Central Jail number 3. A packet containing 23 surgical blades, drugs, two smartphones, and a SIM card among other things were recovered from the possession of one inmate, officials said.

Delhi | On 9th March at about 6:40am, staff of Central Jail No. 3, Tihar, on noticing suspicious movement of some inmates, intercepted them & after a thorough body search recovered a packet containing 23 surgical blades, drugs, 2 touch screen phones, a SIM card & other related… https://t.co/AmKASkfBm5 pic.twitter.com/YhYTz1Kjys— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

It was revealed that the packet was thrown inside the jail over the walls of an adjoining prison. The inmate who threw the packet has been identified, they said. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation, a PTI report said.

