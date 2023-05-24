Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Announces New Changes For VIP Darshans, Common Pilgrims

After witnessing an escalated rush at Tirumala this season, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has implemented significant measures concerning VIP darshans and Arjitha Seva. The growing influx of devotees during the summer vacation without tokens in the queue line has resulted in a waiting time of up to 30 to 40 hours for Srivari darshan. To address this issue and prioritize the needs of common devotees, the TTD has decided to eliminate the discretionary quota previously allocated for Suprabata Seva on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, reported Telangana Today. This modification will save approximately 20 minutes in the darshan process.

TTD Chairman, YV Subba Reddy, has further declared that recommendation letters for VIP darshans on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will no longer be accepted. This decision, in turn, will save three hours of darshan time. VIP break darshans will be exclusively reserved for VIPs who personally attend the temple, and these designated slots will be available for three hours every day. These changes will remain in effect until June 30. Chairman Reddy has appealed to both devotees and VIPs to cooperate with these new measures implemented by the TTD, aimed at managing darshan hours for common pilgrims.

Additionally, the weekly Thiruppavada Seva, which takes place on Thursdays, will now be conducted without the presence of devotees. This adjustment will contribute to saving approximately 30 minutes during the proceedings.

The renowned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple in Andhra Pradesh, which houses the divine Sri Venkateswara Swamy, has been experiencing a significant surge in visitor numbers over the past week. On Thursday, the Vykuntam queue complex and Narayanagiri shed were filled with devotees patiently waiting in line for Sarvadarshan without SSD tokens. The crowd was so extensive that the line stretched up to 2 kilometers, reaching Shilathoranam at the ring road. To compound matters, heavy rainfall for an hour caused flooding in the Mada streets of the Srivari Temple.

On May 17, a remarkable total of 79,207 devotees made their way to the main temple in Tirumala, contributing offerings worth Rs. 3.19 crores to the hundi. TTD officials have stated that devotees under the Sarvadarshan category must endure a wait of 36 hours to catch a glimpse of the presiding deity. For Lord Balaji’s darshan, devotees have a daily window of 18 to 19 hours, with VIPs allocated 2 to 3 hours and the remaining 15 hours dedicated to ordinary devotees.

To accommodate the waiting devotees, the TTD has been organizing the provision of waiting rooms, where those who have been waiting for over 30 hours will receive Anna Prasadam (a food offering). Breakfast will be served at 7 am, followed by Anna Prasadam at 12 pm noon. Milk will be supplied in between, and snacks will be provided in the evening. In addition, television sets have been installed to entertain devotees with spiritual programs, and they are permitted to bring devotional books, specifically related to Hyndhava Dharma, for reading.