Thousands of devotees regularly flock to Tirumala, the shrine of Kaliyuga Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials, like every year, footfall to the shrine is likely to increase in April due to the summer vacation kicking in. Hence, the TTD has since this morning been giving out tickets for a special darshan for Rs 300. TTD Tweeted about it two days back.

Go to the TTD official website and select the Special Entrance Darshan Ticket button if you want to make a ticket reservation online. Following that, you can book the ticket by providing the necessary information.

You can get services in advance just like booking a Tatkal ticket on the railways. You have to register first at https://ttdsevaonline.com site. For this, you have to click on the signup option on the site. Clicking on that link will activate the account. From there it will go to the login page. Once logged in a dashboard will open showing what dates are available. There we have to check the date and slot we want.

The color green shows that slots are available on that particular date.

Payments are the same as on normal ecommerce sites. Once the payment has been made and the service is reserved, a confirmation message will show up.

However, once the sale of tickets started at 11 AM today March 27, several devotees complained of not being able to book slots for darshan. Many of them have said that they have been receiving an error message despite slots being available.

What's the use?? I was ready with login and everything by 11 and everytime I give details, i get this screen🤧🤧🤧🫣🫣Couldn't book anything 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YlehHN1R4j— 💞 𝓢𝓸𝔀𝓶𝔂𝓪💕 (@Samie1120) March 27, 2023

Dear Sir/Madam, why is your TTD website sending an error prompt despite having available slots on the particular day, I'm trying to book since 11:00am, I don't whats the issue is, is it due to the harsh fact that slots have been sold to booking agents to sell them for high price? pic.twitter.com/6PBxpMj7VX— Vamsi Srikiran (@vamsi_srikiran) March 27, 2023

Whts the useSeems the tickets sold in black in name of technology glitchI logged into the site at 11 M today and there are tickets Available, so I given all the details and went to payment page where I got this error everytime pic.twitter.com/645jmIxMZS — Satyanarayana (@satyawithyou) March 27, 2023

TTD officials are yet to respond to these complaints of errors. On the other hand, the Lord blessed the devotees on the Chandraprabha Vahanam on Sunday night, the seventh day of Tirupati Sri Kodandaramaswamy’s annual Brahmotsavam. The yatra started at 7 pm.

