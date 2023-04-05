TMC Delegation at Krishi Bhawan to Meet Minister Giriraj Singh Over MGNREGA Dues

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs Wednesday reached Krishi Bhawan to meet Union Minister Giriraj Singh and raise the issue of pending MGNREGA funds for workers in West Bengal.

The delegation, led by Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, included Lower House member and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Mohua Moitra and Dola Sen among others.

“We will not let 17 lakh families of Bengal be deprived by the BJP. We will continue to raise our voices until MGNREGS funds are released. Without an assurance, we will not leave. We’re not here for tea and snacks," Banerjee told reporters.

The delegation was informed by the minister’s office that he was in Parliament and was scheduled to leave for his constituency in the second half of the day.

The TMC delegation is in a meeting with officials of the rural development department.

