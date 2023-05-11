TMKOC Fame Jennifer Mistry Makes SHOCKING Claim Against Asit Modi; Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Blessed With A Baby Boy

Ever since Jennifer Mistry has levelled sexual assault allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Kumarr Modi, she has left everyone shocked. Now, in her latest interview, Jennifer, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom, has made some fresh shocking allegations.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar finally became parents to a baby boy on May 11 as the celeb couple broke the good news to fans on social media. Following this big announcement, several big celebs like Anushka Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Sameera Reddy dropped their congratulatory messages.

Alia Bhatt was honoured with the ‘Entertainment Leader of The Year’ award at the 18th Edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards on Thursday, May 11. The actress accepted the award and expressed gratitude towards the jury. “I feel I want to hide under a table. Especially, to be nominated among such stalwarts, I feel so honoured and blessed. Thank you so much," she said.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday lashed out at a YouTube channel for making “false and malicious" allegations against him. In a lengthy Instagram post, the Kaduva star strongly reacted to claims that he was making “propaganda films" and paid Rs 25 crores to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

After Salman Khan’s action-packed cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, fans are now eagerly waiting for SRK’s special appearance in the former’s Tiger 3. And if recent reports are to be believed, these two biggest superstars have now started shooting for Tiger 3.

