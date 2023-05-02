TN Cabinet Nod for Units of 5 Companies, Grand Celebrations for Karunanidhi’s Birth Centenary

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, led by CM MK Stalin, on Tuesday gave nod to five big companies to set up units in the state.

Petronas, among the five firms, is in the process of setting up a green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Tamil Nadu. The Malaysia-based firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government in July 2022, and has been looking for 10000 acres of land.

“Today the Cabinet decided to permit the Malaysian firm to set up its unit in Tamil Nadu. They (Petronas) are examining the land availability. Apart from land, they also need solar plants to support and operate the plants. Other similar investors have found southern Tamil Nadu to be viable for such projects,” said a senior official. Petronas unit will be mostly set up in the southern districts, the official said.

Similarly, Caterpillar, world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives, has received permission to expand its presence in Tamil Nadu. It has a manufacturing unit at Hosur SIPCOT and in Tiruvallur.

The Cabinet also decided to celebrate the birth centenary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi in a grand way. Recently, Stalin had visited New Delhi and invited President Droupadi Murmu to open a multi-specialty hospital at Guindy.

“The Public Works Department has completed nearly 90% of the construction work on Dr M Karunanidhi Centenary Memorial Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in the city. The 1,000-bed hospital on the premises of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, is likely to be inaugurated by President Murmu on June 5,” said the official.

The President, apart from inaugurating the hospital, has also agreed to participate in a public meeting. “The President of India has consented to inaugurate the hospital in Guindy, Chennai, and to participate in the Centenary Celebrations at YMCA Ground, Nandanam on June 5, 2023. The new 1,000-bed hospital in the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research Complex was built at a cost of Rs 230 crore in an area of about 51,429 square meters with ground floor and six upper floors,” said the official.

The Cabinet also discussed the preparations of the centenary celebrations in cities, including Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Tiruvarur, the native of former chief minister, as well as other places. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will hold public meetings to explain the Dravidian model of economic growth as part of the centenary celebrations. ​

