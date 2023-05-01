CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tamil Nadu: College Student Dies After Falling Into Vessel of Boiling Rasam at Wedding
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu: College Student Dies After Falling Into Vessel of Boiling Rasam at Wedding

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 16:17 IST

New Delhi, India

The man was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns. (PTI/ Representative Image)

The man was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns. (PTI/ Representative Image)

The man was serving food to guests at a wedding last week when the incident occurred, and accidentally fell into the rasam cauldron.

A 21-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into a boiling cauldron of Rasam — a South Indian Soup like dish — in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district on Sunday.

According to the police, the man was a college student working part-time in a catering firm.

He was serving food to guests at a wedding last week when the incident occurred, and accidentally fell into the rasam cauldron meant for the guests, news agency PTI said.

He was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns.

He died on April 30 without responding to treatment, and a case has been booked and investigation was on.

With agency inputs 

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi Sadana
first published:May 01, 2023, 15:53 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 16:17 IST