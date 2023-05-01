Tamil Nadu: College Student Dies After Falling Into Vessel of Boiling Rasam at Wedding

A 21-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into a boiling cauldron of Rasam — a South Indian Soup like dish — in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district on Sunday.

According to the police, the man was a college student working part-time in a catering firm.

He was serving food to guests at a wedding last week when the incident occurred, and accidentally fell into the rasam cauldron meant for the guests, news agency PTI said.

He was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns.

He died on April 30 without responding to treatment, and a case has been booked and investigation was on.

With agency inputs

