Tamil Nadu: College Student Dies After Falling Into Vessel of Boiling Rasam at Wedding

A 21-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into a boiling cauldron of Rasam — a South Indian Soup like dish — in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district on Sunday.
According to the police, the man was a college student working part-time in a catering firm.
He was serving food to guests at a wedding last week when the incident occurred, and accidentally fell into the rasam cauldron meant for the guests, news agency PTI said.
He was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns.
He died on April 30 without responding to treatment, and a case has been booked and investigation was on.
With agency inputs
