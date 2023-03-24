TN: Man Held After He Throws Acid on Wife Inside Court Complex in Coimbatore

A 41-year-old man was arrested after he threw acid on his estranged wife inside a court complex in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Thursday.

The incident took place when the court was about to hear a case filed by the women against the man.

Following the attack, the woman sustained nearly 80 percent burn injuries and her condition remains critical.

The woman has been taken to the Coimabatore Medical College Hospital for treatment. Apart from her, a female lawyer was also taken to the hospital after acid splashes fell on her dress, according to The Hindu.

According to the police, the incident happened around 10:45 am in the waiting area of the court.

The man immediately threw acid on her face, which he had carried in the court premises in a water bottle.

“We have secured the accused. The man threw acid on his wife. He had brought it in a water bottle," Coimbatore Deputy Commissioner Sandheesh said.

