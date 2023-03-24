CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Amritpal SinghEarthquakeTuberculosis DayMumbai NewsSupreme Court
Home » India » TN: Man Held After He Throws Acid on Wife Inside Court Complex in Coimbatore
1-MIN READ

TN: Man Held After He Throws Acid on Wife Inside Court Complex in Coimbatore

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 20:41 IST

New Delhi, India

According to the police, the incident happened around 10:45 am in the waiting area of the court. (Representational Photo)

According to the police, the incident happened around 10:45 am in the waiting area of the court. (Representational Photo)

Following the attack, the woman sustained nearly 80 percent burn injuries and her condition remains critical.

A 41-year-old man was arrested after he threw acid on his estranged wife inside a court complex in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Thursday.

The incident took place when the court was about to hear a case filed by the women against the man.

Following the attack, the woman sustained nearly 80 percent burn injuries and her condition remains critical.

The woman has been taken to the Coimabatore Medical College Hospital for treatment. Apart from her, a female lawyer was also taken to the hospital after acid splashes fell on her dress, according to The Hindu.

According to the police, the incident happened around 10:45 am in the waiting area of the court.

The man immediately threw acid on her face, which he had carried in the court premises in a water bottle.

“We have secured the accused. The man threw acid on his wife. He had brought it in a water bottle," Coimbatore Deputy Commissioner Sandheesh said.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:March 24, 2023, 20:40 IST
last updated:March 24, 2023, 20:41 IST