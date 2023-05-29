Tamil Nadu: Mother Carries Child's Body for 6 Km After Ambulance Leaves Them Midway Due to Lack of Road

In a tragic incident reported from Tamil Nadu’s district, an 18-month-old child died of a snake bite as she could not get medical help on time due to the unavailability of proper roads in the area.

As per media reports, the mother of the victim had to carry the child for 6 kilometres uphill as the ambulance had to drop them midway due to the non-availability of roads but the child died before she could reach the hospital.

While the child’s relatives alleged that the lack of a proper road caused a delay which cost the child her life, the Vellore Collector said that the help could reach them if they had contacted Asha workers.

The collector told NDTV that a mini ambulance was available at the foothills. If the family had contacted Asha workers, the child could have been administered first aid, but they failed to do so and carried the child on a motorcycle.

“Efforts were already underway to lay the road to the area where around 1,500 people live scattered. Relevant online application has been done for clearance from the forest department," the collector further told NDTV.

A political blame game began after BJP Tamil Nadu leader K Annamalai condemned the incident and claimed that the DMK-ruled state government was fully responsible for not being able to provide basic facilities to the people.

Meanwhile, the Annaikattu Police took cognisance of the incident and have already registered a case under the relevant sections.