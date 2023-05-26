TN Police Register Cases Against BJP Functionary Over Row with Hijab-wearing Govt Doctor

A BJP worker was booked on Friday for allegedly picking up a quarrel with a hijab-clad woman doctor over not wearing a white coat at a primary health centre in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

Police registered three cases against party functionary Bhuvaneswar Ram, who hails from Thirupoondi in the district, for questioning the woman doctor for wearing a hijab during duty hours but not donning the white coat. He was heard questioning her credentials in a video of the incident that went viral.

The incident took place inside the Thirupoondi primary health centre in the southern district on May 24 night. “I doubt if you are a doctor. Why are you not in uniform, why are you wearing a hijab?" he could be heard asking the doctor in the video.

The nursing staff at the PHC, who came to the rescue of the duty doctor, also put out a video of Ram picking up a fight with the doctor. The BJP worker had taken one Subramanian who complained of discomfort to the PHC for treatment but when he saw the night duty doctor clad in hijab, he started quarrelling with her, police said.